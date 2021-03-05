DRUG BUST: 7 Charged After Hackettstown Home Raid Turns Up 1,600 Heroin Folds, Cocaine Bags

A raid of a Hackettstown home turned up more than 1,600 bags of heroin and cocaine, resulting in charges for five residents and both homeowners.

A March 4 search of 14 Laurie Terrace turned up 1,613 wax folds of suspected heroin and 47 small bags of suspected cocaine, Hackettstown police said.

Residents Maximilian Mueller, 25, and Heather Hadgkiss, 32, were charged with several heroin and cocaine possession, distribution and conspiracy offenses and were being held at the Warren County Correctional Center pending a hearing.

Hadgkiss also faces charges for methadone possession and tampering with evidence, police said.

David Durham, 27, was charged with possession of heroin and a hypodermic needle and released on outstanding offenses to the Morris County Sheriff's Office.

Michael Carinci, 33, was charged with possession of cocaine and released.

Resident Alec Baniel, 26, and homeowners Raymond and Maria Baniel of Long Valley were charged with maintaining a nuisance.

The five-week investigation was carried out by the Hackettstown Police Department, Hackettstown's K9 Edo, New Jersey State Police, Mansfield Twp. Police Department, Pohatcong Twp. Police Department, Washington Twp Police and Warren County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force.

