Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: GUILTY: Jurors Convict Jersey Shore Porn Collector Who Threw Devices Into Creek To Avoid FBI
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Warren County Man Charged After Leaving Dog In Hot Car, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Washington Township Police Department (Morris County)
Washington Township Police Department (Morris County) Photo Credit: Washington Township Police via Facebook

A Warren County man was charged after leaving his dog in a hot car, authorities said.

The man — whose name was not released — is accused of leaving his dog, “Rosco,” inside his car with no air conditioning and the windows rolled up on an 80-degree day, Washington Township Police said in a release on Tuesday, June 28.

The Hardwick man was charged by a Washington Township Humane Law Enforcement Officer and is scheduled to appear in municipal court.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.