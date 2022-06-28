Warren County Man Charged After Leaving Dog In Hot Car, Police Say

A Warren County man was charged after leaving his dog in a hot car, authorities said.

The man — whose name was not released — is accused of leaving his dog, “Rosco,” inside his car with no air conditioning and the windows rolled up on an 80-degree day, Washington Township Police said in a release on Tuesday, June 28.

The Hardwick man was charged by a Washington Township Humane Law Enforcement Officer and is scheduled to appear in municipal court.

