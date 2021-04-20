Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Volunteer Firefighter, Good Samaritan Rescues Victim From Warren County Blaze: Photos

Valerie Musson
A Good Samaritan and volunteer firefighter showed no hesitation when he rescued a person caught in a blaze above a flea market in Warren County Tuesday morning. Photo Credit: Independence First Aid Squad via Facebook
The fire broke out at an apartment above the Five Acres Flea Market on Route 46 in White Township just before 8 a.m., according to the Independence First Aid Squad. Photo Credit: Independence First Aid Squad via Facebook

A Good Samaritan and volunteer firefighter showed no hesitation when he rescued a person caught in a blaze above a flea market in Warren County Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out at an apartment above the Five Acres Flea Market on Route 46 in White Township just before 8 a.m., according to the Independence First Aid Squad.

Mountain Lake Fire Company Fire Chief Vasquez passed the blaze when driving home and was on the scene “within minutes,” the department said.

Upon being notified by bystanders that there was still a person trapped in the fire, Chief Vasquez made a daring rescue attempt that ultimately paid off when he climbed a ladder ensure the safety of the victim, who was stuck in the “heavy black smoke” that had been pushing from the upper part of the building, authorities said.

The fire was quickly doused with the help of neighboring fire companies, and no additional injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze had not yet been determined.

