Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: Police: Parolee Who Killed Jersey Shore Ex's Son, 4, Jailed After Assaulting Bergen Woman
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Trapped Victim Extricated With ‘Jaws Of Life,’ Hospitalized In Hunterdon County Crash

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
One victim was extricated with the “jaws of life” and hospitalized Sunday following a two-car crash in Hunterdon County, authorities said.
One victim was extricated with the “jaws of life” and hospitalized Sunday following a two-car crash in Hunterdon County, authorities said. Photo Credit: Pattenburg Volunteer Fire Company via Facebook

One victim was extricated and hospitalized Sunday following a two-car crash in Hunterdon County, authorities said.

The crash occurred just before 11 a.m. in front of the firehouse in Union Township, the Pattenburg Volunteer Fire Company said.

Crew members stabilized the car before using the spreaders (“jaws of life”) to safely remove the victim, who was then taken to a local hospital by the Pattenburg Rescue Squad.

New Jersey State Police were investigating.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.