Trapped Victim Extricated With ‘Jaws Of Life,’ Hospitalized In Hunterdon County Crash

One victim was extricated and hospitalized Sunday following a two-car crash in Hunterdon County, authorities said.

The crash occurred just before 11 a.m. in front of the firehouse in Union Township, the Pattenburg Volunteer Fire Company said.

Crew members stabilized the car before using the spreaders (“jaws of life”) to safely remove the victim, who was then taken to a local hospital by the Pattenburg Rescue Squad.

New Jersey State Police were investigating.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.