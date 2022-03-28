Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Man Wanted In Bergen Domestic Violence Incident Captured Three Towns Over
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Trapped Victim Extricated Following Head-On Hunterdon County Crash

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
A trapped victim was extricated from a vehicle following a head-on crash in Hunterdon County, authorities said.
A trapped victim was extricated from a vehicle following a head-on crash in Hunterdon County, authorities said. Photo Credit: Three Bridges Volunteer Fire Company via Facebook

A trapped victim was extricated from a vehicle following a head-on crash in Hunterdon County, authorities said.

The crash occurred on Route 202 northbound near Burgers Motorcycle in Flemington shortly before 12:25 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, according to the Three Bridges Volunteer Fire Department, which responded alongside the Whitehouse Rescue Squad.

The vehicle was stabilized before crew members used spreaders and cutters to remove the door and safely remove the victim.

The rescue was performed and the patient turned over to EMTs “in a matter of minutes,” the fire company said.

The road was closed for about an hour as the crash scene was cleared.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.