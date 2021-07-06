Contact Us
Breaking News: 5-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Bergen Backyard Pool
State Police: 2 Killed, 2 Injured In Warren County Route 80 Crash

Valerie Musson
Route 80 westbound in Hope Township
Route 80 westbound in Hope Township Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A pair of backseat passengers were killed when a Route 80 driver veered off the road and struck a guardrail and a tree Saturday.

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes near milepost 12.2 in Hope Township shortly after 6:05 p.m., state police said.

Terese Walker, 49, of Syracuse, NY was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze when the vehicle "exited the roadway, impacted a guard rail and a tree," killing Brooklyn residents Tyrell Walker, 30, and Tyshawn Langhorne, 35, authorities said.

Walker and front seat passenger Patricia Snell, 53, of Brooklyn sustained moderate injuries, in the crash, which remained under investigation.

