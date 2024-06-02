Motorcyclist, 23, Killed In Hunterdon County Crash Was Movie Set Builder

Kacy Cook, of Whitehouse Station, died Sunday, May 26, after his motorcycle veered off Croton Road in Quakertown (Hunterdon County).

A GoFundMe raised for Kacy's family had raised more than $9,900 as of Sunday, June 2.

The campaign, launched by Sophia Vaughn, said Kacy worked as a grip and set builder in the movie industry and was "cherished" by his colleagues.

"His unwavering commitment to his craft was evident as he strived to secure a place in his local Union," the page says.

A Eureka, CA native, Kacy had moved to New Jersey with his grandparents, where he fell in love with Evergreen Farm. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, and spending time with friends and his girlfriend, Cece.

Click here to donate to Kacy Cook's campaign.

