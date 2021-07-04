Brooklyn Brothers Killed In Route 80 Crash Were Also Best Friends

Tyrell Walker and Tyshawn Langhorne did almost everything together.
"They were always together," a loved one told Daily Voice. "Where you saw one the other wasn't too far."
Right up until the day they died.
The Brooklyn brothers were riding together in the back seat of a 2013 Chevy Cruz which went off the westbound side of I-80 in Warren County New Jersey around 6:05 p.m. July 3, New Jersey State Police said.
The vehicle struck a guardrail then a tree, killing Walker, 30, and Langhorne, 35, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry said.
The front seat passengers suffered moderate injuries, Curry said. The crash occurred at milepost 12 and closed the left lane for approximately three hours.
Those who knew Langhorne and Walker said they did everything together and were inseparable.
Walker -- known as Jahrell -- would have been celebrating the one year anniversary of his clothing line on Sunday, July 4.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation and there is no further information at this time.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.