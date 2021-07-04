Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Brooklyn Brothers Killed In Route 80 Crash Were Also Best Friends

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Tyshawn Langhorne and Tyrell "Rell" Walker
Tyshawn Langhorne and Tyrell "Rell" Walker Photo Credit: Tyshawn Langhorne Facebook photo

Tyrell Walker and Tyshawn Langhorne did almost everything together.

"They were always together," a loved one told Daily Voice. "Where you saw one the other wasn't too far."

Right up until the day they died.

The Brooklyn brothers were riding together in the back seat of a  2013 Chevy Cruz which went off the westbound side of I-80 in Warren County New Jersey around 6:05 p.m. July 3, New Jersey State Police said.

The vehicle struck a guardrail then a tree, killing Walker, 30, and Langhorne, 35, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry said.

The front seat passengers suffered moderate injuries, Curry said. The crash occurred at milepost 12 and closed the left lane for approximately three hours.

Those who knew Langhorne and Walker said they did everything together and were inseparable.

Walker -- known as Jahrell -- would have been celebrating the one year anniversary of his clothing line on Sunday, July 4.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and there is no further information at this time.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.