Sleeping Smoker Caused Hackettstown House Fire, Police Say

The Tuesday night fire that left a Hackettstown home uninhabitable was caused by a man who fell asleep while smoking a cigarette, authorities determined.

Several fire crews responded to the blaze at 317 Sharp St. around 11:25 p.m. and operated at the scene for about three hours, DailyVoice.com reported.

A follow-up investigation determined that the fire started when a man on the home’s second floor fell asleep while smoking a cigarette, causing his mattress to ignite, Hackettstown Police said.

The man worked with another resident to douse the fire before having a cigarette outside, where he noticed more flames billowing from the eves of the home, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

Assisting agencies include the Mount Olive Township Fire Marshal, the Warren County Fire Marshal, Hackettstown Department of Public Works, Washington Borough Fire Department, Tri County Fire Company, Independence Township Fire Department, Budd Lake Fire Department, and Jersey Central Power & Light.

