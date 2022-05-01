Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice
Crews Battle Warren County House Fire [PHOTOS]

Valerie Musson
Firefighters from several departments battled a blaze that broke out at a Warren County home late Tuesday.
Firefighters from several departments battled a blaze that broke out at a Warren County home late Tuesday. Photo Credit: Tri-County Volunteer Fire Company via Facebook

Firefighters from several departments battled a blaze that broke out at a Warren County home late Tuesday.

Tri-County Volunteer firefighters were dispatched for the first-alarm fire in Hackettstown just after 11:30 p.m., the company said.

Initial reports stated that the fire occurred on the 300 block of Sharp Street.

Fire departments in Hackettstown, Independence Township, Washington and Budd Lake Fire operated at the scene for about three hours before returning to their stations, authorities said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation by the Township of Mt. Olive, Office of the Fire Marshal, and the Warren County Fire Marshal.

Scroll down to view additional photos of the scene.

