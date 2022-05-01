Crews Battle Warren County House Fire [PHOTOS]

Firefighters from several departments battled a blaze that broke out at a Warren County home late Tuesday.

Tri-County Volunteer firefighters were dispatched for the first-alarm fire in Hackettstown just after 11:30 p.m., the company said.

Initial reports stated that the fire occurred on the 300 block of Sharp Street.

Fire departments in Hackettstown, Independence Township, Washington and Budd Lake Fire operated at the scene for about three hours before returning to their stations, authorities said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation by the Township of Mt. Olive, Office of the Fire Marshal, and the Warren County Fire Marshal.

