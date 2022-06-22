Seatbelt Infraction Turns Into Eluding Charge For Warren County Man After Foot Chase: Police

Officers who tried to stop a driver for not wearing a seatbelt on Route 46 ended up initiating a foot chase that ended in another jurisdiction as well as numerous additional charges, they said.

Hackettstown Police tried to pull over a car driven by Raul L. Diaz, 57, for failing to wear a seatbelt on Tuesday, June 21, the department said in a release on Wednesday, June 22.

Despite officers activating emergency lights and sirens, Diaz failed to stop and instead turned into the parking lot of the North Morris Apartment complex on North Main Street, police said.

Diaz, of Independence, then parked his car and fled on foot before being stopped by Independence Township Police while walking on Route 46 at Russling Road, authorities said.

Diaz was arrested and charged with eluding, as well as driving with a suspended license and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Diaz was released pending an appearance in court.

