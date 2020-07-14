REWARD: Man Posing As Verizon Worker Stole $10K Of Jewelry From Elderly Hunterdon Victim

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man who posed as a Verizon worker then stole $10,000 worth of jewelry and coins from an elderly woman's Clinton Township house.

A light-skinned black man in his late 30s drove up to the victim's Cokesbury Road home in Clinton Township July 9, and introduced himself as a Verizon employee, Hunterdon County Acting Prosecutor Michael Williams said Tuesday.

The man, wearing a black hat with an unknown logo, told the woman he was installing a cell tower near her property, and then led her into her backyard around 2:30 p.m., Williams said.

The man left the woman in the backyard, claiming he had to get something from his truck -- and never returned.

When the woman went inside her house, she found items out of place and approximately $10,000 worth of jewelry and coins missing, authorities said.

Crime Stoppers of Hunterdon County is offering a cash reward of $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information may contact the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office at 908-788-1129 or the Clinton Township Police Department at 908-735-6000.” Information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers by following the directions below.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-321-0010, going online at www.CrimeStoppersHunterdon.com , or through the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. All tips are anonymous and kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.