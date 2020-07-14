Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: Women Sexually Assaulted In Clifton, Nutley, Bloomfield Daylight Spree, Suspect Nabbed In Chase
DV Pilot Police & Fire

REWARD: Man Posing As Verizon Worker Stole $10K Of Jewelry From Elderly Hunterdon Victim

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man who posed as a Verizon worker and stole $10,000 worth of jewelry and coins from an elderly woman's Clinton Township house.
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man who posed as a Verizon worker and stole $10,000 worth of jewelry and coins from an elderly woman's Clinton Township house. Photo Credit: Daily Voice photo

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man who posed as a Verizon worker then stole $10,000 worth of jewelry and coins from an elderly woman's Clinton Township house.

A light-skinned black man in his late 30s drove up to the victim's Cokesbury Road home in Clinton Township July 9, and introduced himself as a Verizon employee, Hunterdon County Acting Prosecutor Michael Williams said Tuesday. 

The man, wearing a black hat with an unknown logo, told the woman he was installing a cell tower near her property, and then led her into her backyard around 2:30 p.m., Williams said.

The man left the woman in the backyard, claiming he had to get something from his truck -- and never returned. 

When the woman went inside her house, she found items out of place and approximately $10,000 worth of jewelry and coins missing, authorities said.

Crime Stoppers of Hunterdon County is offering a cash reward of $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. 

Anyone with information may contact the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office at 908-788-1129 or the Clinton Township Police Department at 908-735-6000.” Information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers by following the directions below.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-321-0010, going online at www.CrimeStoppersHunterdon.com , or through the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. All tips are anonymous and kept confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.