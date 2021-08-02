Prosecutor: Texas Man, 45, Indicted In Hunterdon County Convenience Store Homicide

A Hunterdon County grand jury returned a four-count indictment against a Texas man accused of fatally shooting another man in Union Township in January, authorities said.

David L. Rodriguez, 45, is charged with first-degree murder and three weapons and CDS possession offenses in connection with the death of Ricardo Menezes De Castro, 43, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said Monday.

State Troopers responded to the Pilot Travel Center around 12:35 p.m. Jan. 23, where De Castro was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside the convenience store, Roberson said.

De Castro was taken to the Hunterdon Medical Center and later died, authorities said.

Rodriguez, of Alamo, TX, stayed at the scene and was arrested. He now remains at the Warren County Jail.

The case was presented to the grand jury by Executive Assistant Prosecutor Michael Sweeney.

