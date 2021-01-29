Police: Warren County Man, 34, Charged With Aggravated Assault On Law Enforcement

A Warren County man resisted arrest and caused an officer to fall and injure his knee during a dispute earlier this week, police said.

Officers responding to a dispute near the 100 block of High Street attempted to arrest Jordan Aroneo, of Hackettstown, around 9:40 p.m. Jan. 26, local police said.

Aroneo, 34, refused commands and twisted an officer’s leg, causing the officer to fall and injure his knee and thumb, police said.

Aroneo is also accused of forcing his hands under his body in an attempt to refuse being handcuffed, police said.

Aroneo was eventually placed under arrest and charged with simple assault, resisting arrest, aggravated assault on law enforcement and disorderly conduct.

He was being held at the Warren County Correctional Facility pending an appearance in court.

