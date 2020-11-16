Police: DWI Man, 30, Speeds Off During Warren County Stop, Abandons Vehicle And Flees On Foot

A Pennsylvania man was drunk when he sped away from police, abandoned his car at a Warren County apartment complex and fled on foot, authorities said.

Kenneth A. Walker, 30, was pulled over for driving erratically in the parking lot of Coordinated Health on Red School Lane in Phillipsburg around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Lopatcong Township Police said.

During questioning, Walker was showing clear signs of intoxication but sped away from officers who asked for identifying information, police said.

Walker, of Easton, PA, then fled on foot after abandoning the car at Brakeley Garden Apartments, where it was impounded, police said.

Officers contacted the registered vehicle owner the following day, and Walker turned himself into police headquarters a short time later, authorities said.

Walker was charged with eluding a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, careless driving and driving while suspended.

He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Warren County Superior Court.

