Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: Manhunt Ends: Fugitive Accused In NJ, CT, PA Bank Robbery Spree Captured
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: DWI Man, 30, Speeds Off During Warren County Stop, Abandons Vehicle And Flees On Foot

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Coordinated Health on Red School Lane in Phillipsburg
Coordinated Health on Red School Lane in Phillipsburg Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Pennsylvania man was drunk when he sped away from police, abandoned his car at a Warren County apartment complex and fled on foot, authorities said.

Kenneth A. Walker, 30, was pulled over for driving erratically in the parking lot of Coordinated Health on Red School Lane in Phillipsburg around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Lopatcong Township Police said.

During questioning, Walker was showing clear signs of intoxication but sped away from officers who asked for identifying information, police said.

Walker, of Easton, PA, then fled on foot after abandoning the car at Brakeley Garden Apartments, where it was impounded, police said.

Officers contacted the registered vehicle owner the following day, and Walker turned himself into police headquarters a short time later, authorities said.

Walker was charged with eluding a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, careless driving and driving while suspended.

He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Warren County Superior Court.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.