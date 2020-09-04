Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: DWI Driver, 66, Charged With Leaving Warren County Accident Scene

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Area of Petersburg Rd. and Ridge Rd.
Area of Petersburg Rd. and Ridge Rd. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 66-year-old drunk driver was charged with leaving the scene of an accident in Independence Township, authorities said.

Police were called to the area of Petersburg Road and Ridge Road on a report of an accident on March 26, police said in a Facebook post.

The driver, Paulus Schoos, 66, was suspected of driving while intoxicated and subsequently taken into police custody.

Schoos was charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, failure to report an accident and leaving the scene of an accident. He was released pending a court appearance.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.