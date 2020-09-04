Police: DWI Driver, 66, Charged With Leaving Warren County Accident Scene

A 66-year-old drunk driver was charged with leaving the scene of an accident in Independence Township, authorities said.

Police were called to the area of Petersburg Road and Ridge Road on a report of an accident on March 26, police said in a Facebook post.

The driver, Paulus Schoos, 66, was suspected of driving while intoxicated and subsequently taken into police custody.

Schoos was charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, failure to report an accident and leaving the scene of an accident. He was released pending a court appearance.

