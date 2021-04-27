Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

PHOTOS: Firefighter Hospitalized After Battling Hunterdon County High-Elevation Blaze

Valerie Musson
One firefighter was hospitalized after battling a high-elevation blaze at a Hunterdon County home, authorities said.

More than a dozen fire companies provided mutual aid at the blaze, which broke out at a home on Old Mountain Road in Clinton around 1:20 p.m. on April 20, the Township of Clinton Division of Fire said.

Seven-hundred feet of large diameter hosing was laid out to reach the fully involved fire, which was set back far off the road on steep terrain, authorities said.

Four firefighters were evaluated at the scene with one hospitalized and released, authorities said.

The following fire companies provided mutual aid:

  • Town of Clinton Fire
  • Lebanon Fire Company
  • High Bridge Fire Department
  • Quakertown Fire Company
  • Whitehouse Fire Department
  • Califon Fire Department
  • Oldwick Fire Company
  • Readinton Fire Company
  • Three Bridges Fire Company
  • Fairmount Fire Company
  • North Branch Fire Department
  • Hunterdon County Dept of Public Safety
  • South Branch Emergency Services
  • Whitehouse Rescue Squad
  • Hunterdon Medical Center MICU
  • Clinton Township Police Department
  • Clinton Township Bureau of Fire Safety
  • New Jersey Division of Fire Safety

No civilian injuries were reported, and the scene was cleared by 6:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Clinton Township Police Department and Fire Marshalls but is not considered suspicious. 

