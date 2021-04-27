PHOTOS: Firefighter Hospitalized After Battling Hunterdon County High-Elevation Blaze

One firefighter was hospitalized after battling a high-elevation blaze at a Hunterdon County home, authorities said.

More than a dozen fire companies provided mutual aid at the blaze, which broke out at a home on Old Mountain Road in Clinton around 1:20 p.m. on April 20, the Township of Clinton Division of Fire said.

Seven-hundred feet of large diameter hosing was laid out to reach the fully involved fire, which was set back far off the road on steep terrain, authorities said.

Four firefighters were evaluated at the scene with one hospitalized and released, authorities said.

The following fire companies provided mutual aid:

Town of Clinton Fire

Lebanon Fire Company

High Bridge Fire Department

Quakertown Fire Company

Whitehouse Fire Department

Califon Fire Department

Oldwick Fire Company

Readinton Fire Company

Three Bridges Fire Company

Fairmount Fire Company

North Branch Fire Department

Hunterdon County Dept of Public Safety

South Branch Emergency Services

Whitehouse Rescue Squad

Hunterdon Medical Center MICU

Clinton Township Police Department

Clinton Township Bureau of Fire Safety

New Jersey Division of Fire Safety

No civilian injuries were reported, and the scene was cleared by 6:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Clinton Township Police Department and Fire Marshalls but is not considered suspicious.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.