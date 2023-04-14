Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Help Goes To Distraught Knife-Wielding Man After Paterson's First Standoff Since State Takeover
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Phillipsburg Man Arrested For Ghost Gun, High-Capacity Magazine: Prosecutor

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Phillipsburg Police
Phillipsburg Police Photo Credit: Phillipsburg Police via Facebook

An 18-year-old from Phillipsburg was arrested after authorities carrying out a search warrant allegedly found a ghost gun and a high-capacity magazine.

Jeffrey S. Carthens of Summit Avenue was charged with second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a prohibited weapon (high-capacity magazine), and second-degree prohibited weapon (ghost gun), Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said.

The search warrant was carried out as a result of an investigation into the recent discharge of firearms throughout the town, Pfeiffer said.

The warrant, executed Thursday, turned up a 9mm Pantos “untraceable ghost gun” and a high-capacity magazine, investigators said.

Carthens was arrested in Newark on Friday, April 14 with help from the US Marshalls Service New York/New Jersey Fugitive Task Force.

to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.