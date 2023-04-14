Phillipsburg Man Arrested For Ghost Gun, High-Capacity Magazine: Prosecutor

An 18-year-old from Phillipsburg was arrested after authorities carrying out a search warrant allegedly found a ghost gun and a high-capacity magazine.

Jeffrey S. Carthens of Summit Avenue was charged with second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a prohibited weapon (high-capacity magazine), and second-degree prohibited weapon (ghost gun), Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said.

The search warrant was carried out as a result of an investigation into the recent discharge of firearms throughout the town, Pfeiffer said.

The warrant, executed Thursday, turned up a 9mm Pantos “untraceable ghost gun” and a high-capacity magazine, investigators said.

Carthens was arrested in Newark on Friday, April 14 with help from the US Marshalls Service New York/New Jersey Fugitive Task Force.

