Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Prosecutor: Harrington Park Man Killed Fair Lawn Mom With Hammer At Bergen Bicycle Distributor
DV Pilot Police & Fire

NY Man Uses Drugs On Hunterdon County School Grounds, Tries To Swallow Evidence: State Police

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Union Township Elementary School
Union Township Elementary School Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A New York man was charged Monday afternoon after state police say he used drugs on Hunterdon County school grounds and tried to swallow the evidence.

State troopers conducting a property check at Union Township Elementary School saw the driver of a white Honda CRV exit the vehicle and enter the building shortly before 3:15 p.m., state police said in a Wednesday release.

Jerry Melendez, 20, was then seen sitting in the car’s passenger seat in the parking lot and sniffing an unknown substance through a straw, police said.

Melendez allegedly attempted to swallow the substance as troopers approached the vehicle.

Melendez, of New York, NY, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and tampering with evidence and released pending a future appearance in court.

Additional charges are pending, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.