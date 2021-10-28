NY Man Uses Drugs On Hunterdon County School Grounds, Tries To Swallow Evidence: State Police

A New York man was charged Monday afternoon after state police say he used drugs on Hunterdon County school grounds and tried to swallow the evidence.

State troopers conducting a property check at Union Township Elementary School saw the driver of a white Honda CRV exit the vehicle and enter the building shortly before 3:15 p.m., state police said in a Wednesday release.

Jerry Melendez, 20, was then seen sitting in the car’s passenger seat in the parking lot and sniffing an unknown substance through a straw, police said.

Melendez allegedly attempted to swallow the substance as troopers approached the vehicle.

Melendez, of New York, NY, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and tampering with evidence and released pending a future appearance in court.

Additional charges are pending, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.