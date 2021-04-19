Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
DV Pilot Police & Fire

NJ Man Who Encouraged Child To Send Videos Showing 'Intimate' Body Parts Sentenced To 3 Years

Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson
Kevin Reedell
Kevin Reedell Photo Credit: Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office

A 38-year-old Flemington man who pleaded guilty to child endangerment after encouraging a minor to send him videos showing “intimate body parts” has been sentenced to three years in state prison, authorities said.

Kevin Reedell pleaded guilty April 16 after his Nov. 25, 2020 arrest, Acting Hunterdon County Prosecutor Michael J. Williams said in a joint release Monday.

Reedell admitted directing the child to send him videos via the Internet that showed the child’s private areas, Williams said.

Reedell was sentenced to three years in state prison by the Honorable Angela Borkowski, Williams said.

The joint investigation was conducted by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victim Unit and the Flemington Borough Police Department.

