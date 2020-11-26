NJ Man Encouraged Child To Send Videos Showing 'Intimate' Body Parts, Authorities Say

A 37-year-old Flemington man was arrested after encouraging a child to send him videos exposing "intimate body parts," authorities said.

Kevin Reedell was arrested Nov. 25, following a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and subsequent investigation, Acting Hunterdon County Prosecutor Michael J. Williams said.

Reedell was charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of children for encouraging and directing a child to send him videos over the internet, where the child exposes intimate body parts, Williams said.

He was also charged with third-degree possession of child pornography for knowingly viewing videos that depict the sexual exploitation or abuse of a child, Williams said.

Reedell was being held in the Warren County jail pending his first court appearance.

Anyone with relevant information regarding Reedell is encouraged to call the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Forensic Unit at (908) 788-1129.

