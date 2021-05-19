More Drug Possession Charges For Repeat Warren County Offender Found With Heroin Folds, Needles

A Warren County man with a history of drug possession charges was caught with heroin again and put behind bars, authorities said.

Gregory Becker of Independence Township was seen behind 78 Main St. in Hackettstown and recognized as a wanted person by a local police officer around 7:25 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said.

Becker, 34, was subsequently found with 17 used heroin wax folds, nine hypodermic needles, and a bottom of an aluminum can with burnt narcotics residue, police said.

Becker was originally charged on a warrant out of Warren County for dangerous drugs, police said.

He was arrested in March for heroin possession and again in April, when he allegedly tried to run across Route 46 to avoid apprehension, police said.

Becker was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hypodermic needles. He was being held at the Warren County Jail pending a court appearance.

New Jersey residents suffering from substance use disorder can access hotlines and treatment directories at the New Jersey Department of Human Services’ Division of Mental Health and Addiction.

