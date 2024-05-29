New Round Of Thunderstorms Could End Sunny Day In NJ, PA, Weather Service Says

Wednesday, May 29 will start out sunny with a high of 78. Come the late afternoon, showers with "a few thunderstorms" and a chance of downpours are likely across New Jersey and parts of Pennsylvania, the NWS says.

Storms are expected to being around 3 p.m., with a higher chance of heavier rain in North Jersey than South Jersey.

Showers could stick around into Thursday, May 30 , which will will be mostly cloudy with a high of 75, the NWS says.

