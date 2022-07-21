Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: President Biden Tests Positive For COVID-19
DV Pilot Police & Fire

KNOW HIM? Video Shows Man Snatch iPad From Hackettstown T-Mobile And Run Away

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
A man who quickly snatched an iPad from T-Mobile in Hackettstown and ran off was caught on video, and police are seeking the public’s help identifying him.
A man who quickly snatched an iPad from T-Mobile in Hackettstown and ran off was caught on video, and police are seeking the public’s help identifying him. Photo Credit: Hackettstown Police via Facebook

Recognize him? A man who quickly snatched an iPad from T-Mobile in Hackettstown and ran off was caught on video, and police are seeking the public’s help identifying him.

The video shows the man snatching the iPad from the T-Mobile on Main Street in Hackettstown and running out of the store around 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, local police said in a release.

The masked man is described as being in his mid-20s with a black hat, a black Nike muscle tank top, blue Nike shorts, white Nike shoes, and a small gold chain, police said.

The man also had a medium-sized bandage on his right inner elbow.

Scroll down to view the 20-second video clip.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call the Hackettstown Police Department at 908-852-3300 or use TEXT-A-TIP by texting ‘TIP HACKPD’ followed by your message to 888-777.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.