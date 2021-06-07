Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: Punk Godmother Patti Smith, Alex Hamilton, Ron Jaworski Among NJ Hall Of Fame Inductees
DV Pilot Police & Fire

KNOW ANYTHING? Police Probe 4th Of July Shooting At Warren County House Party

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Mansfield Township police
Mansfield Township police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Mansfield Twp. police

Police in Warren County are seeking surveillance footage after shots were fired during a fight at a local house party before dawn Monday.

Officers in Mansfield Township responded to a home on Slope Drive after receiving a report that a man had been shot at a party just before 1:40 a.m., authorities said.

Upon arrival, police observed several people driving and running from the scene, authorities in Mansfield Township said.

“There were multiple reports from individuals of a shooting that occurred during a physical dispute at the residence, however, no victim was located,” the department said.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to contact Detective Camerata at 908-689-6222 ex.300 or send an email to mcamerata@mansfieldtownship-nj.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.