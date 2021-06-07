KNOW ANYTHING? Police Probe 4th Of July Shooting At Warren County House Party

Police in Warren County are seeking surveillance footage after shots were fired during a fight at a local house party before dawn Monday.

Officers in Mansfield Township responded to a home on Slope Drive after receiving a report that a man had been shot at a party just before 1:40 a.m., authorities said.

Upon arrival, police observed several people driving and running from the scene, authorities in Mansfield Township said.

“There were multiple reports from individuals of a shooting that occurred during a physical dispute at the residence, however, no victim was located,” the department said.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to contact Detective Camerata at 908-689-6222 ex.300 or send an email to mcamerata@mansfieldtownship-nj.gov.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.