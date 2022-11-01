Jackknifed Tractor-Trailer Leaking Fuel Shuts Down Route 78

A jackknifed tractor-trailer and resulting fuel spill shut down Route 78 in Hunterdon County early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The trailer jackknifed in the eastbound lanes east of Exit 7 and Route 173 in Bethlehem Township around 12:35 a.m., according to the Pattenburg Volunteer Fire Company and 511NJ.

All three lanes were closed for more than two hours for the cleanup, causing a 15 to 20 minute delay, authorities said.

The lanes have since reopened.

Assisting agencies include Bloomsbury Fire, NJSP, Hunterdon County HazMat and Hunterdon County Deputy OEM.

Scroll down to view additional photos of the crash scene.

