Hunterdon County Man Charged With Assault, Terroristic Threats After Chasing Victims With Knife

A man from Hunterdon County was charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats after chasing a pair of victims around an apartment complex with a knife, authorities said.

Julio Chagolla-Velasco is accused of chasing and threatening the victims with a knife at Hunter Hills Apartments in Flemington around 5:15 p.m. April 15, borough police said.

Chagolla-Velasco, of Flemington, was arrested and charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

The knife was also found at the scene, police said.

Chagolla-Velasco was taken to the Warren County Jail and has since been released pending a court date.

The Raritan Township Police Department assisted at the scene.

