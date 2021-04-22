Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Hunterdon County Man Charged With Assault, Terroristic Threats After Chasing Victims With Knife

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Hunter Hills Apartments in Flemington
Hunter Hills Apartments in Flemington Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A man from Hunterdon County was charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats after chasing a pair of victims around an apartment complex with a knife, authorities said.

Julio Chagolla-Velasco is accused of chasing and threatening the victims with a knife at Hunter Hills Apartments in Flemington around 5:15 p.m. April 15, borough police said.

Chagolla-Velasco, of Flemington, was arrested and charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

The knife was also found at the scene, police said.

Chagolla-Velasco was taken to the Warren County Jail and has since been released pending a court date.

The Raritan Township Police Department assisted at the scene.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.