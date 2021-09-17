Hunterdon County Man Burglarizes Jewelry Store, Struggles With Arresting Officers, Police Say

A Hunterdon County man who had just burglarized a local jewelry store and escaped through a broken window struggled with officers attempting to arrest him earlier this week, authorities said.

Daniel Malinowski, 30, is accused of breaking into Saunders Jeweler’s in Flemington before escaping through a broken window around 12:35 a.m. Monday, borough police said.

Officers arrived at the scene within minutes and found Malinoswki attempting to cross Route 202 South, police said.

Malinoswki, of Whitehouse Station, was arrested following after struggling with officers, police said.

No stolen items were found following a K9 search of the area, police said.

Malinoswki was charged with criminal mischief, burglary and resisting arrest. He was being held at the Hunterdon County Sheriff’s Office.

