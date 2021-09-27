Fugitive 'George Pusey IV' Wanted Out Of Hunterdon County

Authorities in Hunterdon County are offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of a Holland Township man.

George Pusey IV, 42, is wanted for failure to comply with the conditions of his probation, according to the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office.

He is 5'9" tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair, authorities said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Thomas Quinn, Detective John Mulligan, Detective Frank Modaffare, or Detective Lamont Garnes of the Joint Hunterdon County Fugitive Task Force at 908-788-1129 or your local police department.

