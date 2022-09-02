Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice

Drunk Volkswagen Driver Slams Into Hackettstown Bridge, Police Say

Valerie Musson
East Avenue bridge in Hackettstown
East Avenue bridge in Hackettstown Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Volkswagen driver from Morris County was intoxicated when he crashed into a bridge in Hackettstown, authorities said.

Officers responding to the crash report on East Avenue found Timothy Mikesh, 43, behind the wheel of a 2016 Volkswagen just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, Hackettstown Police said in a Tuesday, Feb. 8 press release.

While speaking with Mikesh, officers observed the odor of alcohol and subsequently found an open bottle of Smirnoff inside the car, police said.

Mikesh, of Washington Township, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, careless driving, and possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. He was released pending a court appearance.

No injuries were reported.

