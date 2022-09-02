Drunk Volkswagen Driver Slams Into Hackettstown Bridge, Police Say

A Volkswagen driver from Morris County was intoxicated when he crashed into a bridge in Hackettstown, authorities said.

Officers responding to the crash report on East Avenue found Timothy Mikesh, 43, behind the wheel of a 2016 Volkswagen just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, Hackettstown Police said in a Tuesday, Feb. 8 press release.

While speaking with Mikesh, officers observed the odor of alcohol and subsequently found an open bottle of Smirnoff inside the car, police said.

Mikesh, of Washington Township, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, careless driving, and possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. He was released pending a court appearance.

No injuries were reported.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.