Driver, Passengers Avoid Serious Injury After Car Flips In Hunterdon County [PHOTOS]

A sedan driver and passengers miraculously avoided serious injuries after the car overturned in Hunterdon County Wednesday afternoon.

The West Amwell Fire Company rushed to the crash scene on Mt. Airy Harbourton Road in Lambertville around 2:30 p.m.

Emergency crews ensured “within minutes” that all occupants had safely escaped the overturned vehicle, the fire company said.

Meanwhile, additional members worked to secure the vehicle’s battery and clean up a fluid leak.

The scene was cleared after the vehicle was removed by a towing company, and only minor injuries occurred, authorities said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Scroll down to view more photos of the crash scene.

Today at 14:30 hrs WAFCO, 26 PD and 17s BLS were dispatched to Mt Airy Harbourton rd for the MVA over turned w/ minor... Posted by West Amwell Fire Company STA26 on Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.