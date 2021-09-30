Contact Us
Driver, Passengers Avoid Serious Injury After Car Flips In Hunterdon County [PHOTOS]

Valerie Musson
A sedan driver and passengers miraculously avoided serious injuries after the car overturned in Hunterdon County Wednesday afternoon.

The West Amwell Fire Company rushed to the crash scene on Mt. Airy Harbourton Road in Lambertville around 2:30 p.m.

Emergency crews ensured “within minutes” that all occupants had safely escaped the overturned vehicle, the fire company said.

Meanwhile, additional members worked to secure the vehicle’s battery and clean up a fluid leak.

The scene was cleared after the vehicle was removed by a towing company, and only minor injuries occurred, authorities said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Scroll down to view more photos of the crash scene.

