Driver On Heroin Crashes Into Trailer, Hits Tree In Front Of Hackettstown Hospital, Police Say

A Honda Civic driver was on heroin when he crashed into a trailer being hauled by a pickup truck in front of Hackettstown Medical Center, authorities said.

Sami Taha, 37, of Hackettstown was driving north on Willow Grove Street when he crossed the center line and hit the rear driver’s side of an enclosed trailer hauled by a 2010 Ford just before 8 p.m. Saturday, Hackettstown police said.

Taha continued off the roadway to the left and drove over the curb and sidewalk before striking a tree on the hospital’s property, police said.

Taha then backed the vehicle up and re-entered the roadway, coming to a stop in front of the Ford facing north in the southbound lane, according to police.

Further investigation showed that Taha was under the influence of heroin during the crash, police said.

He was treated at Hackettstown Medical Center and charged with driving while intoxicated, failure to maintain lane, careless driving, and being under the influence of heroin.

Taha was released pending an appearance in court.

