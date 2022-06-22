Driver Hospitalized Following 2-Car Crash On Route 78 In Hunterdon County: State Police

A driver was taken to a nearby hospital following a two-car crash on Route 78 in Hunterdon County, state police confirmed.
The vehicles collided and one of them overturned in the westbound lanes near exit 17 in Clinton around 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, NJSP Sgt. Alejandro Goez told DailyVoice.com.
The driver of the vehicle that overturned was taken to Morristown Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Goez said.
The crash scene was cleared shortly after 2 p.m.
Additional details were not released.
