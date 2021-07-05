Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Driver Airlifted After Veering Off Route 80, Crashing Into Concrete Barrier, State Police Say

Valerie Musson
Atlantic Air One
Atlantic Air One Photo Credit: Atlantic Air

An Infiniti driver was airlifted with serious injuries after veering off Route 80 westbound and hitting a concrete barrier in Warren County Thursday night, state police said.

The vehicle ran off the left side of the road, hit the barrier and overturned near milepost 8.6 in Knowlton Township just before 10:20 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told Daily Voice.

The driver was airlifted to St. Luke’s Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Curry said.

The crash remains under investigation, authorities said.

