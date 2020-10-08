Authorities: 15-Year-Olds In Stolen Car Lead Route 80 Police Pursuit Through Multiple Towns

Three 15-year-olds were in a vehicle stolen out of Jersey City when they lead police on a pursuit through multiple towns last month.

Officers had just stopped the speeding vehicle on Barkers Mill Road in Independence Township when the driver once again sped away in a Sept. 30 incident, township police said.

The teens fled, and police followed them down Route 517 onto Route 80 into Hardwick Township, where the car broke down and the chase ended, police said.

The two passengers were released to their parents, and the driver of the vehicle — which police say was stolen out of Jersey City — was arrested and charged with eluding, receiving stolen property and multiple traffic violations.

The driver was transported to Morris County Juvenile Detention Center.

NJSP and Blairstown Police also assisted with the pursuit, authorities said.

