‘2 In 2 Years:’ Fire That Ravaged Bagel Shop Owner’s Hunterdon County Home Under Investigation

Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that ravaged a bagel shop owner’s Hunterdon County home before dawn Monday.
The fire fully engulfed a home on Perryville Road in Union Township around 2 a.m., NJ.com reports.

The blaze was extinguished with help from several surrounding fire crews, and no injuries were reported, according to the Pattenburg Volunteer Fire Company.

The home belonged to the owner of Bagelsmith bagel shop on Route 173, which was destroyed by fire in April 2020, the company said.

“Owner of Bagelsmith [loses] 2 structures within 2 years,” the company wrote in a Facebook post.

The fire remains under investigation by the NJ Fire Marshall and the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office.

The prosecutor’s office did not immediately respond to Daily Voice’s request for additional information.

