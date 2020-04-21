Fire Destroys Hunterdon County Bagel Shop

Fire consumed a Hunterdon County bagel shop and deli overnight Tuesday.

Firefighters responding to a 1:22 a.m. call found a fully-involved blaze, with flames shooting through the roof, at the Bagelsmith Food Store and Deli on Route 173 in Union Township, just off Route 78.

An exterior operation eventually doused the blaze before all units were cleared shortly before 4:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters found Bagelsmith engulfed. Pattenburg Volunteer Fire Company

Among the responders were the Pattenburg Volunteer Fire Company, Hunterdon County fire coordinators, the Pattenburg and Clinton rescue squads and the Quakertown, High Bridge, Annandale and Clifton fire departments.

Jersey Central Power and LIght and Elizabethtown Gas also responded. New Jersey State Police handled road closures.

The Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office, NJ State Fire Marshal’s Officeand NJSP were investigating.

The owner apparently was in talks to sell the business to QuickChek.

