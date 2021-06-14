Hunterdon County Native, Beloved Father Of 4 Curtis Dutcher Dies, 32

Hunterdon County native and beloved father of four Curtis Lee Dutcher died on June 7 at the age of 32.

Born in Bloomsbury, Dutcher worked as a cook at Buffalo Wild Wings in Flemington, his obituary says.

Dutcher was also known for his love of the New York Yankees and passion for fishing.

Above all, Dutcher was a “jokester” with unconditional love for each of his four children, Bradyn, Paisley, Blake, and Gavin, his memorial says.

Nearly $3,000 had been raised as of Monday on a GoFundMe for Dutcher’s final expenses.

“It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we have to say goodbye to a great man,” reads the fundraiser, launched by Nicholas Brewer.

“He was a loving father and cared deeply for his children.”

In addition to his children, Dutcher is survived by his sisters and brother; Kimberly Norton and husband Jonathan, Krystal Dutcher and fiancé Spencer Rivers, Kyle Dutcher and fiancée Paula Kiceniuk, Kelsey Keller and companion Edgar Reyes, and Amy Dutcher.

Services were held June 13 at the Finegan Funeral Home in Phillipsburg.

