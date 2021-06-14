Hunterdon County High School Grad, Junior Firefighter Daniel Edelstein Dies At Age 26

Hunterdon County high school graduate and junior firefighter Daniel Brandon Edelstein died at his home on June 11. He was 26.

Born in New Brunswick, Edelstein played lacrosse and ice hockey at Hunterdon Central High School, where he graduated in 2013, his obituary says.

Edelstein went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University Business School, where he served as a member of the Rutgers Finance Consultancy Club, the Financial Engineering Club and the Little Investment Bankers of Rutgers (L.I.B.O.R).

He was also a proud member of the Delta Chi Fraternity, his memorial says.

Edelstein then worked as a Financial Planning Specialist by the Roettger Group at Morgan Stanley of Morristown.

Meanwhile, Edelstein spent several years volunteering on the Board of Directors for the Gigi’s Playhouse Down’s Syndrome Achievement Center.

He also worked as a Junior Firefighter for the Annandale Hose Company #1 and lived in Whitehouse Station at the time of his death, according to his memorial.

Edelstein’s funeral services will be held Tuesday at the Chapel of Wright & Ford Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services on Route 31 in Flemington.

Donations can be made in Edelstein’s memory to Gigi’s Playhouse.

