Hackettstown Native, Beloved Aunt Lauren Gulick Dies Suddenly At Age 33

Hackettstown native and beloved aunt Lauren Elise Gulick died suddenly on Oct. 30 at the age of 33.

Born in Hackettstown, Gulick later moved to Franklin, NC, where she lived at the time of her death, her obituary says.

Gulick was known for her love of nature and all things outdoors. She was an avid hiker, skier, kayaker and swimmer.

Gulick was also an extremely compassionate and caring aunt to her baby niece, Anna Grace.

In addition to her niece, Gulick is survived by her parents, John Gulick and Miriam Elise Gulick; grandmother: Beatrice Class, siblings, Adam Gulick (Jude) and Jenna Gulick (Ron); godparents, Debbie and Charlie Garrison; aunts, Patricia Lafaso and Mary Kambanopoulos, as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Gulick’s visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 17 at Cochran Funeral Home in Hackettstown.

Donations can be made in Gulick’s memory to a homeless charity.

“Our beautiful Lauren, inside and out, we know you are at peace but will miss you more than words can ever say,” reads a tribute on Gulick’s obituary.

“Rest in the sweetest of peace and prayers for your family to get them through this loss. Thoughts of you will always bring us happiness. Love you forever and ever.”

Click here for the full obituary of Lauren Elise Gulick.

