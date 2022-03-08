Contact Us
Body Of NJ Man Missing For Months Found By Hunters, Police Say

Valerie Musson
The body of Daniel Cannone, a beloved 23-year-old Warren County man missing for months, was found by hunters in a wooded area Sunday morning, authorities confirmed.
The body of Daniel Cannone, a beloved 23-year-old Warren County man missing for months, was found by hunters in a wooded area Sunday morning, authorities confirmed. Photo Credit: Facebook/Dan Cannone

The body of a well-known 23-year-old man missing for months was found by hunters in a wooded area in Sussex County, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

North Warren High School graduate Daniel Cannone — who went missing last October — was found dead in Frankford early Sunday, Blairstown Police said.

He was found near in a “not often traversed” wooded area near the Frankford Municipal Building, according to the NJHerald, which cites assistant Sussex County Prosecutor Gregory Mueller.

Cannone, of Blairstown, had last been seen on a RING camera on Saturday, Oct. 16, DailyVoice.com reported. He was traveling on foot without identification.

His car was later found at the parking lot of Skylands Stadium in Augusta following a weekly ‘Jack O’ Lantern Experience’ event.

Cannone’s cause and manner of death were pending an investigation, though no foul play was suspected, police said.

