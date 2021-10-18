Contact Us
Alert Issued For Missing Warren County Man, 23

Valerie Musson
Daniel Cannone, 23, of Blairstown
Daniel Cannone, 23, of Blairstown Photo Credit: Blairstown Township Police via Facebook

Police are seeking the public’s help locating a missing Warren County man.

Daniel Cannone, 23, was last seen on a RING camera on Oct. 16, Blairstown Township police said.

Cannone was wearing a t-shirt and shorts and was carrying a backpack, though specific colors cannot be determined due to the poor image quality.

Cannone stands 6 feet tall, weighs between 161 and 180 pounds and has black-framed glasses, police said.

He may be in the area of Augusta, NJ, police said.

Anyone with information about Cannone’s whereabouts is asked to contact Blairstown Police Department or the New Jersey State Police.

