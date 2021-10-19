Contact Us
DV Pilot Police & Fire

UPDATE: Car Of Missing Warren County Man Found At Stadium Parking Lot, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Daniel Cannone, 23, was last seen on a RING camera on Oct. 16, Blairstown Township police said. Photo Credit: Blairstown Township Police via Facebook

A car belonging to a missing Warren County man was found at a Sussex County stadium hosting a jack o’ lantern event, police confirmed.

Daniel A. Cannone, 23, was last seen on a RING camera on Oct. 16, Blairstown Township police said.

Cannone stands 6 feet tall, weighs between 161 and 180 pounds and has black-framed glasses, police said.

He may be in the area of Augusta or Frankford, police said.

Cannone’s vehicle was recovered from the parking lot of Skylands Stadium, which hosts a weekly ‘Jack O’ Lantern Experience’ event, Blairstown Police said in a Tuesday update on the case.

Anyone who attended the event between Oct. 16 and Oct. 17 and witnessed suspicious activity or anyone who has information about Cannone’s whereabouts is urged to contact police.

