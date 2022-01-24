Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Pre-Dawn Blaze Destroys Fire Safety Business, Apartments In Garfield
Obituaries

Beloved Montclair University Grad, North Jersey Bagel Shop Manager Hamza Muheisen Dies, 26

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Beloved Montclair State University graduate and North Jersey bagel shop manager Hamza Muheisen died unexpectedly at the age of 26.
Beloved Montclair State University graduate and North Jersey bagel shop manager Hamza Muheisen died unexpectedly at the age of 26. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Hamza Muheisen

Beloved Montclair State University graduate and North Jersey bagel shop manager Hamza Muheisen died unexpectedly at the age of 26.

Muheisen lived in Washington and earned a Bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from Montclair State University in 2018, his LinkedIn page says.

Muheisen was the manager of Muheisen Bagel & Deli, where he had become well-known for his smiling and friendly demeanor each and every day.

Friends, family members and longtime bagel shop customers flooded social media with tributes following Muheisen’s sudden passing.

“My heart going’s to the Muheisen’s family we will miss you Hamza one of the best ￼neighbor we had,” reads a post from Lauren Iverson.

“We will miss you Hamza.”

“Hamza, you were one of my class officers at Warren Tech and such an amazing person,” writes Rich Patricia.

“Such an amazing, kind young man. Rest In Peace dear friend.”

“He was definitely one of the good guys who made the world better,” reads a comment on the post.

The Beit Anna Community Center of NJ shared its condolences in a social media tribute as well:

“Hamza Muheisen, 26, has returned to his Lord,” the post says.

“The Beit Anan Community Center of NJ would like to offer its condolences to his family.”

Muheisen’s Janaza was held Saturday at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa. An Azza was scheduled for Sunday and Monday between Maghreb and Isha at Masjid Omar in Paterson, the community center said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.