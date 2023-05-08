NJ State Trooper Hurt In Warren County Crash

The collision occurred in White Township just after 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan told Daily Voice.

The trooper was attempting to turn right onto Route 519 from the shoulder in a marked Ford Explorer when it collided with a vehicle heading north, Marchan said.

The trooper was taken to a nearby hospital with a complaint of pain and later released.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation, Marchan said. No further details were released.

