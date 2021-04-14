‘We Lost Everything:’ Community Rallies For Phillipsburg Father, 8 Children Displaced In Fire

The Phillipsburg community is rallying for a local father and his eight children whose home was ravaged by a destructive blaze on Easter Sunday.

The fire broke out at 157 Hudson St. after a dryer in the home malfunctioned, LehighValleyLive reports citing fire chief Richard Hay.

A resident tried to douse the blaze before reporting it shortly before 8:45 p.m., and the delay caused even more destruction, Hay said.

Once firefighters arrived at the scene, they extinguished the remnants within about 10 minutes.

Amin Walker and his eight children lived at the home and are trying to make ends meet as they search for a new rental, the outlet reports.

A total of $250 had been raised on GoFundMe for Walker and his children as of Tuesday morning.

“We left home to take my two kids to NYC on Easter to come home to everything burned in a fire that we can't explain,” Walker writes, adding that the family is living in a hotel and going through hard times.

The money will be used for a down payment on a new property, Walker says.

“We still waiting on income tax and stimulus but until then show [your] love,” Walker writes. “Thank the most high none of my kids [were] hurt.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘We Lost Everything’ on GoFundMe.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.