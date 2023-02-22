Truck Driver Pulled From Rig In Hunterdon County Crash

First responders from multiple squads helped free a truck driver who ran off the road in Readington, authorities said.

On Friday, Feb. 17 at 6:40 p.m., the Flemington - Raritan Rescue Squad, Whitehouse Rescue Squad, Three Bridges Volunteer Fire Company and Hunterdon Medical Center MICU EMS-1 were dispatched to Route 202 northbound in the area of the Countryside Funeral Home for a report of a serious motor vehicle crash.

The initial reports indicated a tractor-trailer versus a passenger vehicle, with the truck off of the roadway and possible entrapment in both vehicles.

After a collision between the car and truck, the truck left the roadway, struck a utility pole, crashed through a billboard, and then ran down a steep embankment before coming to rest partially overturned about 75 feet from the roadway, authorities said.

Personnel worked together to gain access to the truck. The windshield had to be removed with power saws to get to the truck driver who was carted uphill in a basket.

The truck driver was airlifted to Capital Health in Trenton.

The car's driver was treated for minor injuries at Hunterdon Medical Center.

