COVID-19: Raritan Valley Community College Sets Mandatory Vaccination Deadline

Students, staff and faculty at Raritan Valley Community College will be required to show COVID-19 vaccine documentation by Nov. 1, the school announced on its website.

While school community members must show vaccine documentation by the deadline, officials are recommending those not yet vaccinated to schedule their shots before the fall semester begins.

“Raritan Valley Community College is working together as a community to keep our campus safe,” the website says. “The health and safety of our students and the entire College community is always our top priority.”

Students can register for classes before they are fully vaccinated, but proof of vaccination will be required for spring semester registration.

Students participating in fully online classes or certain professional development courses are not required to provide vaccine documentation.

Meanwhile, face masks are required in all RVCC buildings “as an important protective measure,” school officials said.

“The College continually monitors the CDC guidelines for COVID-19 and reserves the right to make changes to these mandates,” officials said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.