Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

'Tragic:' Support Surges For Family Of Soon-To-Be Warren County HS Grad Killed In Car Crash

Valerie Musson
Support is skyrocketing for the family of soon-to-be North Warren High School graduate Krystina Corriveau, who was killed in a car crash Sunday.
Support is skyrocketing for the family of a soon-to-be Warren County high school graduate killed in a car crash.

Krystina Corriveau, 18, was pronounced dead at Newton Medical Center after crashing her Honda Civic into a tree in Hardwick Township Sunday morning, state police confirmed.

Corriveau was a senior at North Warren Regional High School who was set to graduate in just a few short weeks, according to a GoFundMe created to support the family.

In addition to embracing her role as a beloved daughter, sister and aunt, Corriveau, of Blairstown, was known for her beaming smile and contagious laughter.

“She was young, beautiful and so full of life,” reads the fundraiser, launched by Kamryn Polowy.

More than $9,500 had been raised as of Monday afternoon with donations funding funeral costs and hospital bills.

“No one can imagine the indescribable pain that her family is enduring during this tragic time,” Polowy writes.

“They shouldn’t have to deal with the cost of a funeral and hospital bills on top of it. Please help us raise money to support the Corriveau Family so they can grieve in peace.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Krystina Corriveau - Supporting The Family’ on GoFundMe.

