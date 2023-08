Readington Township Police responded to the assault at the Route 22 location and found an employee with minor injuries around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, August 16, the department said.

The suspect, George G. Furino, of Flemington, had fled the scene before police arrived but turned himself in a short time later.

He was charged with simple assault and trespassing and released.

